‘Fair to all’: Former Chester, SC appeals court Judge Paul Short dies at 74

A judicial legend in Chester and the entire state of South Carolina has died.

Judge Paul Short, who was a Circuit Court judge and the S.C. Court of Appeals justice for almost three decades, died Tuesday, officials and friends said. He was 74.

Short died peacefully at home, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.

Short was elected by the S.C. Legislature to the 6th Circuit Circuit Court judge seat in 1991. He was the judge for Chester, Lancaster and Fairfield counties for criminal and civil cases until 2004, when he was elected by the legislature to the S.C. Court of Appeals. Short served on the appeals court from 2004 until mandatory retirement in 2019.

South Carolina requires judges to retire at age 72.

Current 6th Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons said Judge Short was a great man, father and grandfather who was a legendary jurist across the state.

“Judge Short was a fantastic mentor to me,” Gibbons said Tuesday. “It is a distinct honor for me to currently occupy the judicial seat he once held. He will be truly missed.”

Chester County and South Carolina honored Short in 2019 when his portrait was hung in the Chester County Courthouse courtroom where he presided for so long.

Randy Newman, 6th Circuit solicitor, said Short had a reputation throughout South Carolina as a judge who was fair to all people.

“Our profession and state have lost a great man who was respected by all,” Newman said.

‘He taught me very much’

Mike LIfsey, 6th Circuit public defender, started his legal career as a lawyer in Short’s office, then tried cases before Short as both a prosecutor and public defender. Short’s courtroom style was legendary — nobody but Judge Short was in charge of Short’s courtroom, Lifsey said.

“I tried my first cases in front of Judge Short, and he taught me very much how to be a trial lawyer,” Lifsey said. “I will miss him very much.”

Chester County Clerk of Court Sue Carpenter, who has been clerk for three decades, said Short was a judge who handled the job with seriousness, earnestness and fairness.

“Judge Paul Short was the epitome of a judge, “Carpenter said. “I worked with him for approximately 10 years and always looked forward to being in court with him. When Judge Short put on that black robe, it was all work and no play. His family has my condolences.”

A native of Gastonia, N.C., Short was a private lawyer in Chester for 20 years and a member of the S.C. House of Representatives for more than a decade before he became a judge in 1991.

Short was the husband of longtime S.C. State Sen. Linda Short, D-Chester. Linda Short was the sole woman senator in South Carolina for 16 years before she retired.

Funeral arrangements for Judge Short are pending.