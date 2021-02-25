South Carolina
Three $300,000 lottery tickets sold in this small South Carolina town in past month
The town of Greenwood, South Carolina, is likely feeling lucky lately.
Convenience stores in the community, population roughly 23,000, have sold three winning lottery tickets with $300,000 prizes in the last 30 days, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
The most recent winner beat 1-in-1,000,000 odds when they scratched off their Extra Play ticket to reveal a top prize.
“I ran out of the store,” the woman said, not uttering a word to anyone at the Express Mart on Montague Avenue as she went.
“It was amazing,” she told lottery officials.
Another winner said they’re going to buy a house with the money from their $300,000 Riches ticket, bought at the Royal #8 at 2701 Country Farm Road.
The first winner, who kicked off Greenwood’s lucky streak, purchased their life-changing MONEY scratch-off in late January, at the Quick Pantry location at 232 Calhoun Ave., a lottery release said.
Each store earned a $3,000 commission for selling a winning ticket.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
When gambling is more than a game
Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
