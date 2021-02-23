New top official named to lead South Carolina National Guard

The South Carolina National Guard has a new person in one of its top leadership positions.

Greer resident William R. Kyzer II will be the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard, spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Donnelly said Tuesday in a news release.

The command sergeant major is considered one of the top-ranking enlisted officers in the Army and Air National Guard for South Carolina.

Kyzer had been serving as command sergeant major in the U.S. Army, according to the release.

In his new role, Kyzer will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard, Donnelly said.

“I would like to thank Brig. Gen. Jenkins and (U.S. Air Force) Command Chief Master Sgt. (Kevin) Thomas for their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve this organization that I love,” Kyzer said in the release.

Kyzer will be the 13th state command sergeant major, according to the release.

He follows Russ Vickery, who was removed from the position after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Sept. 4, 2020. A DUI charge against Vickery — a 37-year veteran of the National Guard — was later dismissed.

Thomas replaced Vickery on an interim basis as the command senior enlisted leader (CSEL). The next CSEL is expected to be selected in the spring of 2021, according to the release.

The state command sergeant major works closely with the state CSEL focusing on the enlisted issues and concerns for the South Carolina Army National Guard, Donnelly said.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Kyzer has served as a brigade command sergeant major and understands the priority of taking care of soldiers. We’ve faced many challenges and obstacles as an organization this past year and I am confident in Command Sgt. Maj. Kyzer’s ability to navigate tough situations that we may face in the future,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, said in the release. “I am proud of what he has accomplished throughout his career to date and I look forward to seeing what he can still offer the soldiers and families of the South Carolina Army National Guard.”

Kyzer joined the U.S. Army in the active duty component September 1990 before transferring to the South Carolina Army National Guard in January 1993, according to the release. He most recently served as the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade command sergeant major in a drill-status, as well as the full time South Carolina Army National Guard state human resources sergeant major.

He has held numerous positions throughout his career with the South Carolina Army National Guard to include being the first command sergeant major for the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion, the senior human resources non-commissioned officer for the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and the South Carolina Army National Guard Human Resources Office Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Branch sergeant major, Donnelly said.

“I look forward to working with others to improve the readiness and capabilities of our organization while maintaining a servant-leader perspective and focusing on ‘People First.’ ”

The Army’s People First initiative is a new name for core values designed to restore unit cohesion and camaraderie.