2 York County shootings within minutes: 1 dead in Rock Hill, 1 wounded in Fort Mill

One person was killed in Rock Hill and a second was wounded in Fort Mill in separate York County shootings within minutes of each other, police said.

In Rock Hill, a 29-year-old man died Saturday morning after being shot before midnight Friday night in a driveway on Rich Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim was shot several times in the upper body and died at a hospital, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made as detectives and forensic units work the crime scene, Chavis said.

The shooting scene is west of Saluda Street south of downtown Rock Hill.

A few minutes before the Rock Hill fatal shooting, a man was wounded in the parking lot of a Circle K on U.S. 21, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Officers determined the shots were fired from a gold car outside the store that had two people inside, Zachary said. The vehicle fled the scene on adjacent Sutton Road toward nearby Interstate 77, Zachary said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with serious injuries, Zachary said. The victim’s age, name and condition have not been released.

The Fort Mill incident was near the Catawba River close to the Rock Hill city limits, east of I-77 and south of Charlotte and the North Carolina state line.

Chavis from Rock Hill police and Zachary from Fort Mill police said there is no indication the shootings are related.

The Rock Hill homicide is the fourth in the city in 2021.

Check back for updates on this developing story.