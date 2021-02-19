On-duty cop accused of sexual battery after forcing his way into home, SC police say

A former South Carolina cops is accused of sexual battery. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A former South Carolina sheriff’s deputy is accused of forcing his way into a home and committing sexual battery while on duty, officials said.

Christopher J. Abercrombie, 34, was working for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office when he grabbed a person’s arms and went into her home “against her will,” the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said Friday.

That’s when Abercrombie “engaged in sexual battery,” according to state investigators. Officials said Abercrombie had a gun during the Oct. 29 incident.

A Facebook user believed to be Abercrombie didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday afternoon. No attorney information was listed for him.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Abercrombie was terminated on Oct. 30. The department had requested an investigation from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, according to a news release.

“Like any complaint involving misconduct against an employee at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office we investigated it to the fullest extent to ensure the integrity and public trust is upheld by the deputy’s sworn to serve our community,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement. “In this case it was immediately made clear that Mr. Abercrombie broke the oath he swore to uphold and under no circumstances will behavior of utter disgrace be tolerated in my office.”

Abercrombie, who lives in Mauldin, is facing charges of “Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Kidnapping, Burglary First Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Misconduct in Office,” according to authorities.

He was arrested Friday and taken to the Greenville County jail, records show.