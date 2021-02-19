SC’s state director over disabilities, special needs fired by agency’s board

Mary Poole Provided photo

South Carolina’s state agency responsible for serving South Carolinians with disabilities and special needs fired its director Thursday, the agency confirmed to The State Friday.

Mary Poole was removed by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs board after the board met in executive session.

DDSN is not a cabinet agency and it’s board members, who are appointed by the governor, are independent of the governor’s office.

Poole had held the position since 2018. The agency’s general counsel Constance Holloway was named interim until the board can find Poole’s successor.

Poole was hired by the board after the agency went under fire over serious allegations were made of abuse, neglect and other critical problems.

An agency spokesperson did not immediately disclose reasons for Poole’s removal.

Before she was hired as DDSN’s director, Poole had worked as a service coordination supervisor, a residential director and a day program director at agencies around South Carolina. She also previously worked as executive director of Maxabilities of York County.

