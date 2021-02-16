Deputy accused of stealing thousands in false unemployment claims, SC police say

A Newberry County deputy is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through false unemployment claims, South Carolina police say.

A now-former deputy is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in benefits through false unemployment claims he filed while working for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED officers arrested Detrick Vandice Bishop, 49, on Tuesday, after the sheriff’s office asked the agency to investigate the allegations, a SLED release says.

It isn’t clear when Bishop lost his job with the sheriff’s office.

Arrest warrants claim that, from August through October, Bishop received at least $3,508 in unemployment benefits despite working full-time as a deputy and as a part-time employee of the Newberry County School District.

He has been charged with nine counts of false statements or representations to obtain benefits, according to SLED.

Bishop was booked at the Newberry County Detention Facility and will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.