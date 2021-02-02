Natty Light is selling Carolinas-themed cans with a $1M pledge to pay student debt

Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday limited edition Natty Light cans for the Carolinas in honor of the value beer’s fans — college students — in the two states.

No, the company didn’t change the flavor.

The cans, exclusive to North and South Carolina, feature vintage graphics from the early days of Natty Light’s sales and the 24-pack carrier also says “Raised in the Carolinas since 1977.”

Yes, the vintage beer is available in 24-packs, as there is no other reasonable way to buy The Natural Light Beer.

If you drink it, and you aren’t a college student, maybe it’ll remind you of the Before Times? You know, those days when we went to sporting events?

Anheuser-Busch also said it is using the specialty cans to put a spotlight on the college debt crisis in the U.S. and adding another $1 million to its college debt relief fund, started in 2018. Those interested in applying to win a college debt grant from the company can go to the website www.naturallight.com/natty-stories-2021.

The aid is not directly tied to sales of the specialty cans, for those who still want to drink ... anything else.