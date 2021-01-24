‘We’re about to take him to school,’ sheriff says after teen is charged in shooting

A Midlands teenager was charged with attempted murder and another crime following a shooting, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Aloysius Green, Jr., 18, also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime when he was arrested Friday, Orangeburg County court records show.

The Orangeburg teen opened fire at two men, two separate times at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, including at an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “We’re about to take him to school.”

The gunfire stemmed from a dispute, according to the release.

A man told sheriff’s deputies a friend drove him to an Orangeburg residence, where he got into an argument with his child’s mother, according to the release. When a relative of the woman started shooting at them, the man and his friend drove away, the sheriff’s office said.

The two men were then shot at again at a location down the road, according to the release.

After the arrest, the sheriff’s office said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting.

Green is scheduled to appear in court again on March 15, judicial records show.

If convicted on the attempted murder charge, Green faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the teen would face a minimum of an additional five years behind bars if convicted on the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge, according to South Carolina law.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.