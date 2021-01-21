South Carolina
Man falls through floor and down 20-foot well while repairing home, SC firefighters say
The floor suddenly collapsed Thursday underneath a man performing repairs on a Gaffney, South Carolina, home, sending him tumbling down a 20-foot well below the house, according to the town’s fire department.
Rescue workers rushed to the scene around 1 p.m.
The man suffered some injuries from the fall but was responsive.
Workers were able to pull him out of the well by early afternoon, and he was loaded onto a helicopter headed to Spartanburg Regional hospital, a Gaffney Fire Department spokeswoman told McClatchy News.
A similar thing happened over the summer in Connecticut, McClatchy previously reported. The victim was visiting a neighbor and suddenly fell straight through the home’s hardwood floor and into a 20-30 foot well, then fought to keep their head above water for nearly half an hour while rescuers worked to pull them up.
