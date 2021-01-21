Man attacked by 3 armed suspects, shot in driveway in Rock Hill, police say

A man was shot in Rock Hill late Wednesday night after he reported he was attacked by three assailants in his driveway, police said.

The victim was found by police at Piedmont Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim had been taken to the hospital by family members, Chavis said.

There was a large police presence in the area of the shooting near the Winthrop Coliseum for several hours as patrol officers and detectives canvassed the crime scene, officials said. The neighborhood is between Eden Terrace and Cherry Road.

The victim told officers three men with guns accosted him after he pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Patton Street, Chavis said. The victim told officers he struggled with one of the armed men before he was shot as he ran away from the suspects, Chavis said.

The victim was shot in the leg, Chavis said. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

