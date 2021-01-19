Midlands man keeps his poker face after winning a quarter of a million in SC lottery

One Midlands man knows how to keep a secret.

Even the expression on his face didn’t change when he realized he’d won $250,000 on a scratch-off game, South Carolina Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

After discovering the quarter of a million dollar windfall, the man kept his cool and walked out of the convenience store/gas station as if nothing had happened, according to the release.

“I’m keeping it a secret,” the man said in the release. He’ll have some help keeping it mum.

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

He confessed to telling one person about the big payday — his wife.

“My wife knows,” the man said in the release. “I needed a second set of eyes to look at the ticket.”

He won the six-figure jackpot on a $10 Carolina Black Diamond scratch-off game, which he bought at at the 4 Way of Elloree, according to the release. The store is on Old Number Six Hwy. in Orangeburg County.

Lottery officials said the man overcame 585,000-to-1 odds to win and claim one of the Carolina Black Diamond game’s top prizes. Two more of the game’s top prizes remains unclaimed, according to the release.

The winner said he’ll be debt free now, but did not reveal any other plans for his newfound fortune.

The 4 Way of Elloree store received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.