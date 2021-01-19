SC inmate to plead guilty today to hiring a ‘hit man’ who turned out to be FBI agent

News & Observer file photo

An inmate at a South Carolina federal prison has agreed to plead guilty to charges of hiring a hit man to kill the prosecutor and witness who were crucial in getting him sentenced to prison.

It turned out that the “hit man” the inmate was trying to hire was actually an undercover FBI agent who pretended to be a killer, according to a complaint filed in the case.

Richard Gilbert, 52, was scheduled to plead guilty in federal court in Greenville on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Henry Herlong, Jr. to one count of murder-for-hire and one count of retaliation against an informant, according to public court filings.

Gilbert had sent the undercover FBI agent a check for $2,000 as a down payment for carrying out the killings, according to evidence. The money came from his canteen account.

Under a plea agreement made public last week, Gilbert has agreed to serve a 21-year and 9-month sentence on the hit man charges.

Gilbert was already serving an 11-year sentence on a conviction for methamphetamine trafficking. Under his 11-year sentence, he was slated to leave prison in 2027. But now, he will have his latest sentence added to his current sentence, which means he won’t get out until about 2049, when he is in his 80s.

Prosecutors in the case are Justin Holloway and Jim May, assistant U.S. attorneys. Gilbert’s defense attorney is Erica Soderdahl, a federal public defender based in Greenville.

The evidence against Gilbert included tape-recorded telephone calls between Gilbert, inside prison using a contraband cell phone that had been smuggled in to him, and the FBI undercover agent, who was outside the prison.

According to the complaint in the case, in one phone call, Gilbert says, “You know where to find him, right? You know where to smoke him out, right?”

The undercover agent replies, “Oh yeah it’s a done deal man.”

Gilbert was being held at the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution, a medium security facility with 1,441 inmates, in Edgefield County. But since his arrest last fall, he has been transferred to a detention center at an undisclosed location where he is being held in high security conditions.

This is the fourth South Carolina case in recent years where the FBI has played a major role in uncovering an alleged murder for hire plot.

▪ In 2019, a federal jury found S.C. prison inmate Michael Young guilty of paying a man on the internet — who was actually an undercover FBI agent — to send a bomb through the mail so a friend of Young’s could use it to kill Young’s ex-wife. Young was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

▪ Also in 2019, a federal judge gave a Greenwood County white man, Brandon Lecroy, 10 years in prison for trying to hire a Ku Klux Klan member — who was an undercover FBI agent — to kill his black neighbor with whom he was quarreling.

▪ Also in 2019, a federal judge gave Upstate drug trafficker Detric McGowan 35 years in prison for drug offenses and for plotting to hire someone to kill the prosecutor and a key witness in his case. The FBI recorded conversations that McGowan had with an informant in the case, conversations that proved to be crucial evidence.

