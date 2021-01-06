Infant dies months after shooting that also killed Midlands man and 2 sons, cops say

An infant died Tuesday, months after his then-pregnant mother was hit by gunfire in a shooting that killed three men, the Sumter Police Department said.

The baby, Myles Marcus Davis, was delivered prematurely when his mother was critically injured in the Nov. 10 shooting, police said in a news release.

Raymond Davis, 61, and his sons Randy Davis, 36, and Marcus Davis, 32, died at the scene, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

After Myles’ death, accused gunman Eugene Martin, was charged with a fourth count of murder, according to the release.

In addition to the murder charges, the 27-year-old Sumter resident is also facing three counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to property, jail records show.

Martin, who police called “the lone gunman,” is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center after bond was denied on all the charges, according to jail records.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Marilyn Avenue, police said. That’s in Sumter, near the junction of U.S. 76 and U.S. 378.

Witnesses said Martin, who lives about two miles away from the Marilyn Avenue home, came into the home late at night and started shooting, according to police. Martin was arrested the following morning.

The mother of the infant, 21-year-old Myra Davis, survived the gunfire and is continuing to recover after an emergency cesarean delivery, according to the release. Police said Myles was in critical condition after he was born, and his official cause of death was not made available.

Two other people were at the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, police said.

Information on a motive for the gunfire was not available.

The shooting continues to be investigated by both the police and coroner’s office.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.