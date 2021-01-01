North Myrtle Beach police officer dies in wreck while responding to a call

A North Myrtle Beach police sergeant died in a car crash while responding to a call Friday morning.

Sgt. Gordon William Best died in the wreck on Highway 17 around 4 a.m., according to the Myrtle Beach police department. The officer was responding to a call in Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his cruiser and hit a utility pole.

Best joined the department in October 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

The officer was traveling south on U.S. 17 when he went into the northbound lanes and hit a pole, according to the department. The crash happened near Windy Hill Rd and 37th Ave South.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Instigation Team is investigating the crash.

Best was driving a police department SUV and he died at the scene, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins. Officials noted the roads were wet from overnight storms at the time of the crash.

All lanes of U.S. 17 near the scene of the crash were still closed as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County police, and Myrtle Beach police responded to the scene.

“We ask all to pray for Sergeant Gordon Best and his family,” North Myrtle Beach police wrote in a Facebook post.

Killed in the line of duty

Best is the third active-duty police officer along the Grand Strand to die in recent months.

On Oct. 3, Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher died while responding to a domestic call at Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South. The officer was shot and killed by a suspect, who later died in the shooting.

Hancher was a police officer for just months before he was shot and killed.

In August, Horry County police officer Michael Ambrosino died from coronavirus-related complications. He was a 30-year law enforcement veteran who was most known for his time on beach patrol.