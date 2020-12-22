Thousands win lottery just before Christmas after playing the same numbers in SC

Thousands won prize money after playing the most popular lottery combination in South Carolina, officials say. tglantz@thestate.com

Thousands of people scored South Carolina lottery prizes, just in time for Christmas.

More than 11,000 people had winning tickets after they all played the lucky combination of 3-3-3, the S.C. Education Lottery said Monday in a news release. Those were the same numbers picked in Saturday’s drawing for the Pick 3 game.

“The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence, with this drawing producing 25 times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw,” the lottery said in the release.

Officials say each winning ticket is worth $250 or $500, depending on its price. That means the S.C. Education Lottery is doling out $2.8 million.

Each lucky ticket beat 1-in-1,000 odds, and officials urge players to “sign the back of their ticket first to safeguard their prize.” Winners have about six months to come forward.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While it’s the 13th time 3-3-3 was a winning combination in South Carolina, multiple people have gotten windfalls from other number combinations.

In September 2019, people lined the sidewalk near the lottery claim center in Columbia after a record number of players chose 2-2-2-2 in the Pick 4 game.

And this summer, more than 2,500 North Carolina tickets won prizes with the number combination 9-9-9-9, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER