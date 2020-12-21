Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
‘Christmas Star’ to appear on Monday. How and when to see it in South Carolina

Saturn and Jupiter will align Monday, forming a rare celestial light show often known as the “Christmas Star,” and good viewing is expected throughout most of South Carolina.

The two planetary bodies will be so close together — the closest they’ve been in 400 years — that they appear as one huge star in the night sky, McClatchy News reported.

Can it be seen in SC?

The “star” will be bright enough that most city dwellers should be able to spot it despite light pollution, according to NASA, but for ideal viewing, go somewhere open with few physical obstructions. Then, look to the southwest — that’s where the “Christmas Star” will be.

Light cloud coverage is forecast for South Carolina’s upstate, according to the National Weather Service, promising a mostly clear view of the stars.

Clear skies are expected in the Lowcountry and Midlands, as well.

When and where to look

A conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn happens every 20 years, McClatchy reported, but Monday will be the closest observable conjunction since 1226 — nearly 800 years ago.

The best time to spot the “Christmas Star” is about an hour after sunset, McClatchy reported, meaning a little after 6 p.m. in South Carolina.

No telescopes or specialized viewing equipment is needed, NASA says, but Jupiter’s four moons should be visible with extra magnification.

