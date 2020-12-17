Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Police arrest SC man in fatal lounge shooting that left 17 wounded and one dead

Dozens of bullets flew during a November shooting in the parking lot of Aiken County nightclub that left 17 people wounded and one dead, according to police reports released Thursday.

With the release, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man from St. Matthews, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office charged 25-year-old Dustin Robert Williams with murder, ten counts of attempted murder and a gun offense in the shooting.

The shooting happened early Nov. 28 at the Seventh Lounge at 1695 Richland Ave. East just outside the eastern city limits of Aiken.

Investigators are still seeking another shooter, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.

