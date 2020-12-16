Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
SC’s Congressman Joe Wilson tests positive for coronavirus, says he feels ‘fine’

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina’s senior Republican U.S. Representative, Joe Wilson, has tested positive for the coronavirus but said he isn’t showing symptoms, according to a statement from his office.

Wilson, 73, was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday evening and said he feels “fine,” his office said.

“I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday,” Wilson said in a statement.

“It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson represents South Carolina’s Second Congressional District, which includes parts of Aiken, Barnwell, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Wilson posted a picture from his Washington office early Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before he issued his statement.

Wilson attended the Electoral College meeting Monday in Columbia, posing for pictures while not wearing a mask.

Wilson isn’t the first South Carolina congressman to test positive for the virus. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who represented the First District but was defeated in the November election, contracted COVID-19 in March.

