Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Longtime SC Democratic Party icon and professor Don Fowler has died

Former Democratic National Chairman, Don Fowler, left, and his attorney, James Hamilton, sit before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs Tuesday , Sept. 9,1997, in Washington. The committee is investigating campaign fund raising. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
Former Democratic National Chairman, Don Fowler, left, and his attorney, James Hamilton, sit before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs Tuesday , Sept. 9,1997, in Washington. The committee is investigating campaign fund raising. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) JOE MARQUETTE
COLUMBIA, SC

Don Fowler, longtime icon and master of South Carolina Democratic Party politics, has died at his home in Columbia. He was 85.

The death of Fowler was confirmed by state Democratic Party executive chair Trav Robertson.

Fowler, a tall, lanky man who was known for being unflappable, erudite and helpful, was also a longtime political science professor at the University of South Carolina, where he was revered by generations of students.

“He was always willing to help people, especially young people,” Robertson said. “At the beginning of every course, he learned about each of his students and put down the information on an index card so he would know something about them.”

Over the years, Fowler served as national chair of the national Democratic Party and was chair of the 1988 Democratic National Convention.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fowler, a Wofford graduate, also taught at The Citadel.

This story will be updated.

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service