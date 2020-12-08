SC councilman lied to buy a gun while charged in child sex crimes, ATF says

Suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard wanted a gun and lied to try to get it, according to authorities. Now, he’s charged by federal agents, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms charged Kinard with making false statements while attempting to buy a handgun.

Before the latest charge, state police charged Kinard with seven felony offenses related to alleged sex crimes against children. He’s also under a restraining order that requires him to stay away from his wife, according to federal authorities.

With the charges against him, Kinard is not allowed to buy a gun. But ATF agents said that on Dec. 3, Kinard, who was out of jail on bond, went to a Columbia gun store and attempted to buy a pistol.

While filling out paperwork to purchase the gun, Kinard wrote that he was not under a felony indictment or a restraining order.

The paperwork was filed by the shop with the ATF and was flagged by an agent. The agent investigated and discovered that Kinard’s statements were untrue concerning his felony indictments and a restraining order, prosecutors said.

Kinard could be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison if he’s found guilty of the making false statements.

