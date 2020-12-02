Rock Hill’s premiere hoops showcase set to begin in sports center. What we know now.

For the first time in its three-year run, the Battle at the Rock will live up to its name.

Rock Hill’s premiere high school boys’ basketball showcase, after two years of playing at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, will take place this weekend where it was always supposed to be: at the state-of-the-art Rock Hill Sports and Event Center facility.

The showcase, like in its previous two years, will feature well of national talent — including the No. 1 high school freshman prospect in the country, Jahseem Felton; arguably the most popular high school sophomore prospect ever, Mikey Williams; the No. 1 high school junior in South Carolina, Julian Phillips; and the No. 1 senior in South Carolina, Bryce McGowens.

Brianna Francis, a spokesperson for the event, said the event’s organizers have worked on this event for about a year — really the moment the 2019 event had finished — and they worked closely with the state to determine safe attendance accommodations.

“This event is exactly what the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center was built to do,” Francis said. “Rock Hill PRT has done a great job building a world-class facility for the Southeast that can not only highlight basketball, but lots of different events. We’re excited to see this top-talent event really shine in a facility like this one.”

Battle at the Rock schedule

Here’s the Battle at the Rock 2020 schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 3

6 p.m.: York Prep (Rock Hill) vs. Northside Christian Academy

7:30 p.m.: Legion Collegiate Academy vs. Moravian Prep

Friday, Dec. 4

5:30 p.m.: Legacy Early College vs. Byrnes

7 p.m.: Dorman vs. Combine Academy

8:30 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian vs. Sunrise Christian Academy

Saturday, Dec. 5 (Session I)

12 p.m.: Aiken High School vs. Winston Salem Christian

1:30 p.m. Charlotte Covenant Day School vs. United Faith Christian Academy

3 p.m.: Westminster Catawba vs Cannon School

Saturday, Dec. 5 (Session II)

5:30 p.m.: Combine Academy vs Blythewood

7 p.m.: Sunrise Christian Academy vs Legacy Early College

8:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs Lake Norman Christian

How can I watch?

Want tickets? Visit https://www.battleattherock.com/.

Thursday: Plenty of tickets remaining.

Friday: Less than 100 tickets remaining.

Saturday Session I: Plenty of tickets remaining.

Saturday Session II: Sold out.

How to stream games? You can watch all the games live on SUVtv.