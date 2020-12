School board calls for new meeting after 3 Lexington-Richland 5 schools shut down

Three Columbia-area high school buildings were closed to students on Tuesday because of staff absences, Lexington-Richland School District 5 said.

Chapin, Dutch Fork, and Irmo high schools were all closed as a safety precaution because of a high number of staff requesting leave Lexington-Richland 5 officials said in a news release.

“The decision to close school buildings to students is being made out of an abundance of caution for school safety as several schools experience a sudden increase of staff absences on Tuesday,” officials said.

The shut down comes the day after the Lexington-Richland 5 school board adjourned without taking up a request from the superintendent to scale back its re-entry plan due to rising levels of staff shortages and quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, board chairwoman Jan Hammond said she would be calling another board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying the board needs to take action on Superintendent Christina Melton’s proposal.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I feel like we got all the answers we need,” Hammond said, adding she was disappointed the board didn’t take a vote on the issue Monday night.

While information on why so many teachers and staff members were absent was not made available, Hammond — who is also a teacher in Lexington 2 — said she assumed the jump in teachers calling out was in response to Monday night’s meeting.

“It’s like when teachers marched on the State House,” she said. “Some parents fussed about having to take their kids out of school, but I think they feel like that’s their only weapon.”

While the buildings will be closed, it will not be a day off for the students attending the three high schools.

Tuesday will be an e-learning day for students, and information about class assignments will be communicated by teachers through Google Classroom, according to the release. Students should email their teachers if they have questions, officials said.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The high school buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, which will also be a distance learning day for all students in Lexington-Richland 5, according to the release.

Officials said they will continue to monitor staff absences to determine the status of school opening on Thursday.

The announcement comes the morning after a Monday night school board meeting where Superintendent Christina Melton said Lexington-Richland 5 needs to change course on its plans for sending students back to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or some schools might not be able to continuing operating.

During a special-called school board meeting, Melton asked for the ability to return students in seventh to 12th grade to a hybrid schedule, spending two days a week in class on campus and three days learning remotely. But the school board adjourned without taking a vote on Melton’s proposal, leaving the district’s current four-day-a-week schedule in place.

The proposed change would have gone into effect Thursday, and was in response to challenges from some schools that face a high number of staff absences during a spike in cases of the coronavirus and precautionary quarantines.

The teacher-run grassroots advocacy group SC for ED applauded Tuesday’s move.

“SC for Ed supports the educators of Lexington/Richland School District 5 as they fight for transparency & the safety & health of their students and teachers,” the group said on its Twitter feed. “These educators expect the school board to follow the scientific data and guidelines to protect everyone.”

Staff reporter Bristow Marchant contributed to this story.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.