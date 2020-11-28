At least 14 shot with 1 dead in shooting at SC nightclub, police say

At least two gunmen shot 14 people, killing one, at a nightclub early Saturday morning in what police described as a drive-by shooting in Aiken, South Carolina.

The shooting occurred at the 7th Lounge at 1695 Richland Ave East shortly before 12:47 a.m., according to a statement by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies that at least three people drove up to the club in a light colored Chevy Tahoe and opened fire with what appeared to be a handgun and a rifle, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they immediately rendered aid to the wounded, the office said. Paramedics declared one person dead at the scene. The deceased will be publicly identified after next-of-kin is notified of the death by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, which is assisting in the investigation. Police did not provide any information on the other victims.

“This investigation is still in it preliminary stages and as information becomes available it will be released,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for tips to help find the shooters.

Police said if anyone has any video or information on the shooting suspects to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by visiting its site or calling 888-274-6372. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the crime, the office said.