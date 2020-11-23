Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants

The Associated Press

RIDGEWAY, S.C.

A man who escaped a trailer fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants, an official said.

Fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday morning found Henry Hill Jr., 68, on the floor of the trailer in Ridgeway, Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement. Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.

Two other people who lived in the home had escaped the fire, West said.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health Care

3-day ticket blitz, 130 $100 citations for going maskless

November 23, 2020 7:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service