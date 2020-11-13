Highly sought Play Station 5 went on sale Thursday. But 2 were stolen in Rock Hill

A pair of much-sought video game consoles set to go on sale Thursday across America were stolen from a Rock Hill store just hours before the store opened, police said.

Two Sony Play Station 5 units were stolen from a Game Stop store on John Ross Parkway in Manchester Village according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

“The units were stolen just hours before the sale of these games was set to begin,” said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The case is being investigated as a burglary, officials said.

The Play Station 5 was awaited by video gamers, CNN and other national media and technology outlets reported. Some technology online sites even were reporting Thursday and Friday where the games were available for purchase.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Rock Hill police responded to the store where officers found an entire window had been removed from the store wall, according to a police incident report obtained by The Herald. Inside the store, officers found that a storeroom door had been removed at the hinges.

Store video showed a single person enter the store, the report stated.

Police officers and a K-9 unit followed a track to nearby apartments but no arrests have been made, according to police.

The only items taken from the store were the two Play Station 5 consoles valued at $400 each, according to the report.

Chavis said the gaming consoles in general have been the subject of Internet sales by buyers and sellers since the items went on sale Thursday. Some reports have the sought-after consoles selling for three or four times the retail price, Chavis said.

Detectives are following up on the theft, Chavis said.

The items that were stolen were entered into a national crime database by their serial numbers, police said.