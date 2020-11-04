Richland County ballot counting could ‘take all day’ as races hang in the balance

Richland County election officials have returned to work early Wednesday to continue processing in-person, mail-in and military ballots, an attorney for state Sen. Dick Harpootlian said.

Columbia attorney Chris Kenney, who works for Harpootlian’s law firm, was at the office on behalf of Harpootlian, D-Richland, and House District 75 Democratic candidate Rhodes Bailey, who is facing Republican Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland.

“These folks have a tremendous amount of work to do, and everyone needs to be patient and give our election workers time to do their work and do it accurately,” Kenney said. “This will probably take all day, and that is OK.”

Jermaine Johnson, the Democrat who unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, in June, also was sitting at the Richland County elections office. Results as of Wednesday had him trailing his Republican challenger, Vincent Wilson, in a heavily Democratic district.

While the state Election Commission’s live results website displayed partial results for Richland Tuesday night, it wasn’t clear as of 9 a.m. Wednesday how much of Richland’s vote had yet to be counted. The results website was displaying that no precincts had been fully counted as of 3:45 a.m., when it was last updated.

A spokesman for the Election Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.