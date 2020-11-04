South Carolina
Bodies of SC man and his teen son found inside home, coroner says
The bodies of a South Carolina man and his teenage son were found in a home Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.
At about 5:15 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called after neighbors found the bodies of 53-year-old Kenneth R. Key, and his 19-year-old son Kenneth H. Key, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
The father and son were discovered inside a home in the 100 block of Joy Street in Graniteville, according to the release. That’s less than two miles from U.S. 78/Jefferson Davis Highway.
The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play in the deaths, Ables said.
Information on the causes of death was not available, but autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, according to the release.
There was no word on how long the father and son had been dead before being discovered.
The deaths are being investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
