SC adds nearly 750 new coronavirus cases on Election Day, DHEC reports

As hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians headed to the polls Tuesday, state health officials reported 741 more confirmed cases and 18 new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

With officials from the Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting 5,027 individual test results on the day, the percentage of positive tests at 14.7%. Oct. It has now been more than two weeks since DHEC has reported a percentage positive under 10%, a level that officials have previously said indicates continued disease spread in the community.

Since the first cases of the coronavirus were identified in South Carolina in March, officials have reported 170,862 cases and 3,713 deaths.

The average rate of positive tests topped 20% in parts of July and has declined since, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal for safely reopening.

A total of 2,053,653 tests have now been performed in the state since March. Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which counties were affected?

Greenville County, which has seen a surge in new cases over the past few weeks, once more led the state in new cases Tuesday, adding 85.

In the Midlands, Richland County added 61 new cases, while neighboring Lexington County added 57.

The deaths reported Tuesday occurred among individuals from Abbeville (1), Charleston (4), Cherokee (1), Florence (1), Greenville (4) Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Richland (1), Spartanburg (3) and Union (1).

DHEC reported that the two of the individuals who died — one in Charleston County, one in Greenville County — were young adults, defined as being between 18 and 34 years old. Four others were middle aged, defined as being between 35 and 64 years old, and the rest were elderly, defined by DHEC as 65 years old and up.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER