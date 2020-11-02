Columbia man killed in crash on highway identified by Richland County coroner

A Columbia man who was killed in a car crash over the weekend was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office Monday.

Jonathan Cato, 23, died at the scene on Sunday morning, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

An autopsy showed Cato died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, according to the release.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 26, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of South Carolina Highway Patrol. It occurred near the 98 mile marker, which is just outside of Columbia, a few miles away from the area called Malfunction Junction.

A 2014 Audi was heading east on I-26 when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to Collins.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cato was not wearing a seat belt, Watts said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the car to veer off I-26 was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 858 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 582 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 312 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 39 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in at least 27 of the collisions, according to DPS.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.