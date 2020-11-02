NC man wanted in connection with York County murder captured at Gastonia, sheriff says

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a York County fatal shooting has been arrested at a Gastonia, N.C. motel, officials said.

Kevin Tyrone Gill, 34, of Gaston County, was taken into custody Sunday by Gastonia police and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

Gill is charged with murder in the Oct. 26 death of Marcus W. Smith, 33, of Gastonia, Tolson said.

Smith was killed at a home on Bowling Green Drive between Clover and the North Carolina state line, Tolson said.

Police had been seeking Gill on a murder warrant since shortly after the shooting, court records show.

IN CUSTODY: At approximately 2:00 A.M. on November 1, 2020, homicide subject Kevin Tyrone Gill, was apprehended in Gastonia, North Carolina. Gil was wanted for a murder that took place on Bowling Green Dr. near Clover, SC October 27. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/qUIjXsjk2e pic.twitter.com/5kzGcDDACk — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) November 1, 2020

Gill and Smith, knew each other, Tolson said. No other details about the fatal shooting have been released.

Tolson said Gil was captured in a collaborative effort among police agencies that included York County deputies, federal agents from the FBI and ATF, and police from Gastonia, Gaston County, and Dallas, N.C.

Gill remains in the Gaston County jail pending extradition to South Carolina, according to police and court records.

