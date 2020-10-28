Carowinds is reopening for the holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Carowinds will reopen next month after being closed for the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But a reservation is required.

The amusement park will reopen for select dates Nov. 21-Dec. 20 for a Taste of the Season outdoor event, according to a park news release Wednesday.

The theme park on the South Carolina and North Carolina border near Charlotte was shuttered through spring or summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience will have food tasting, themed areas, live shows and rides.

Season pass members can make reservations starting Nov. 9. Single-day ticket reservations begin Nov. 11.

COVID-19 safety protocols

Reservations are required, and all guests and staff must wear face coverings, according to the park.

Guests also will complete an online health screening before admission and there will be temperatures before entering the park.

“We couldn’t be more ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for this wonderful holiday celebration,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager.

Carowinds has been closed since March under government stay-at-home orders and was tentatively scheduled to reopen in July. But Jones said then that “continued uncertainty” in the region over COVID-19 led to the decision to keep the park closed, The Herald previously reported.

Outdoor amusement parks are allowed to reopen Oct. 2 at 30% capacity under North Carolina’s Phase 3 reopening plan. Indoor amusement park rides must remain closed.

Carowinds is a 400-acre theme park in the Fort Mill and Charlotte with more than 60 rides, shows and attraction along with a 26-acre waterpark. Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. of Sandusky, Ohio.

This is a developing story.