Former Winthrop police officer charged with 49 more sex crimes with child victims

A former Winthrop University police officer already jailed for sex crimes against children has been charged with almost 50 more charges involving multiple child victims, according to police and court documents.

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Price, 48, was served 49 arrest warrants late Monday, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Price was served Monday on additional charges of criminal sexual conduct against minors in the first, second, and third-degrees at the York County jail, Crosby said.

Price was brought from the Lancaster County jail, where he has been held without bond since his Oct. 17 arrest, back to the York County jail where the new charges were served, officials said.

The new charges came a week after he was first arrested by South Carolina agents on three counts of sex crimes involving children, Crosby said.

The charges against Price allege sex assaults dating back to at least 2007, according to arrest warrants.

SLED investigated Price after allegations surfaced in September, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. He asked SLED to investigate because at the time, Price was still a police officer.

Price was a sergeant at the Winthrop police department that handles public safety at the college in Rock Hill.

Price was fired from Winthrop on Oct. 17 when he was first arrested, according to a written statement from Winthrop.

Price was an officer at Winthrop from 2011 until he left the department in 2014, then again from 2016 until he was fired, college officials said.

After Price was served the new warrants Monday in York County, he was returned to the Lancaster County jail where he is being held without bail.

This is a developing story.