‘What’s the scariest thing I could say to you?’ Republicans, Norman rally in Rock Hill

About 10 York County Republican 2020 candidates stood in the parking lot outside Sonny’s Dutch Mill in Rock Hill Monday, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, urging a fear-inducing message that if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected, the country will be in peril.

Each of the Republicans, many of whom were South Carolina representatives and senators, took a turn speaking beside a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump. They stood under a tan canopy with yard signs for Trump, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Norman taped to the edge.

“Halloween is in a couple of days and I was thinking, ‘What’s the scariest thing I could say to you?’” S.C. Senate candidate Michael Johnson told the crowd. “It is President Biden.”

The crowd of about 30 people laughed and booed. About half of them wore red “Trump 2020” hats.

“That has to be the scariest thing for all of us, right?” said Johnson, the current York County Council chairman.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Amen!” the crowd shouted.

“So, how are we going to stop it?” he said. “Get out and vote.”

Norman, who is running for reelection in South Carolina’s 5th congressional district, shared a similar sentiment.

“I’ve never seen a candidate propose taking more of this from you,” Norman said, pulling out his wallet. “He’s gladly taking more of this from you.”

Norman was first elected in 2017 in a special election after Mick Mulvaney joined Trump’s administration. He is facing Democratic challenger Moe Brown, a former University of South Carolina wide receiver.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I don’t think we’re going back,” he told the crowd. “We’re not going to let socialism take place. The only way to deal with these people — I serve with them in D.C. all the time — is beat them. ... We’ve got more great candidates on the Republican ticket all across the country and in South Carolina.”

A maskless Congressman Ralph Norman, left, shakes hands with supporters Monday in Rock Hill. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Norman vs. Brown

Despite his final push for support Monday, Norman, who will hold multiple rallies across the state this week, said he believes 5th District voters have already decided who they will vote for.

“There’s no undecided in this race — both from a national standpoint and a local one,” Norman told The Herald. “We’ve got two different opposing philosophies and in my mind, there’s no undecided voters.”

And although he’s feeling “good” about his race, Norman said it’s important to urge people to vote in this election and that’s what he’ll be doing until Nov. 3.

“People need reminders because most people are concerned with raising their families, hopefully taking their children to school sooner rather than later and living their lives,” he said. “And a lot of times, they don’t think their vote matters. It matters.”

Brown, who also has plans to campaign across the state this week including Chester on Tuesday and Rock Hill on Wednesday, has a proven record in the world of South Carolina politics. He landed key Democratic endorsements from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. Brown also worked at the state Commerce Department under then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

Brown has been critical of Norman since announcing his campaign in March, including launching an ad against Norman online last month. Last week on Twitter, Brown criticized Norman’s attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's just be honest: you haven’t led on this issue. And what's worse? You haven’t taken this deadly virus seriously. Instead, you’ve been in the presence of others around Capitol Hill and the 5th district without a mask on. pic.twitter.com/UmSndGGECP — Moe Brown for Congress (@MoeBrownSC) October 21, 2020

Norman did not wear a mask for most of Monday’s event, and spoke to supporters and lawmakers without a face covering. But he told The Herald he wears masks “when it’s required.”

“The doctors, many of them say you’re trapping air in that you shouldn’t trap,” he told The Herald. “I wear it when I’m in close quarters. ... When I’m outside, I think it’s different.”

Research shows masks play a key role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 along with social distancing and hand washing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend wearing face coverings when staying 6 feet away from others isn’t possible.

‘It frightens me’

S.C. Rep. Bruce Bryant, who is running for reelection, used the same tactic Norman and Johnson did to press York County conservatives to vote.

“I can’t even imagine this country being led by the Democratic Party of Biden and Harris,” Bryant told the crowd. “It frightens me. I just pray that the Republicans and the conservatives in this country will just remember about our ancestors and what they would stand up for.”

Last week, the York County elections office reached a record of absentee ballots issued in any election. Less than two weeks after absentee in-person voting began in the state, York County issued about 40,000 absentee ballots, according to the elections office.

In the 2016 election, a little more than 115,200 ballots were cast in the county, and less than 30,000 of those were absentee ballots, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission. The county has about 185,000 registered voters, according to the election’s office.

“I have always voted in person on Election Day,” S.C. Sen. Wes Climer, who is running for reelection, said. “This would be the first year I’m not doing this because as we all know, the lines are going to be very long on Election Day. It’s important to all of us, go out and vote early.”

Where to vote absentee?

York County residents can vote in person and drop off absentee by-mail ballots at the York County elections office, at 6 S. Congress St. in York.

The Fort Mill extension office is open at the Fort Mill Community Center, 1011 Talbot St.

The Rock Hill office is open at the Rock Hill Operations Office, 757 S.Anderson Road.