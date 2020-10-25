Pence to hold rally in South Carolina a week before Election Day

A week before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a rally in South Carolina.

Pence will speak Tuesday at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally,” in Greenville, the campaign for President Donald Trump said in a news release.

The Greenville rally will be held at Donaldson Airport, beginning at 3:30 p.m., according to the release. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Pence is going to appear at the event, and two other Tuesday rallies in North Carolina, in spite of the Associated Press reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among members of his staff.

At least five people in Pence’s office, including chief of staff Marc Short, recently tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

The vice president’s office said Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative for the coronavirus Sunday, according to the AP.

Everyone attending the event will be given a temperature check, access to hand sanitizer, and instructed to wear masks, the Trump campaign said.

In addition to a speech from the vice president, the campaign said the rally is expected to feature remarks from other Republican candidates. That could include Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is in a close race with Democrat Jaime Harrison.

Graham’s campaign told The State that the three-term incumbent U.S. senator wants to make an appearance, but would not make a commitment.

“Depends on the Judge Barrett vote and if the Dems decide to pull some shenanigans. But he hopes to attend,” campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi said.

Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which advanced Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Republican-led Senate is set to vote Monday to confirm Barrett to the nation’s highest court, the AP reported.

Pence’s Greenville rally will be sandwiched between stops in Greensboro and Wilmington, N.C.

People looking to attend the event must register online for up to two general admission tickets.

Critiques of Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are among the subjects Pence is expected to discuss, according to the release, while touting the achievements of the Trump administration.