SC deputies chase stolen tractor-trailer, sheriff’s office says

Orangeburg County deputies pursued a stolen semi-truck and trailer worth more than $100,000 and had to blow out the tires to stop it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Saturday about the chase, which happened Thursday.

“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor-trailer back,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “including the pursuit of my deputies.”

After the chase, the sheriff’s office charged 22-year-old Jordan Williams with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Williams stole the trailer from a home off North Road, the office said. The semi’s driver called deputies about his stolen rig. When deputies arrived at the driver’s home, the company that operated the truck and trailer called deputies to tell them a GPS system placed the rig in the Shillings Bridge Road area.

Deputies found the the truck traveling west on Shillings Bridge Road. Williams sped up when deputies caught up with him, the sheriff’s office said. Heavy smoke spewed from the truck’s exhaust stack as Williams accelerated, deputies reported.

Williams swerved to block deputies as they tried to get around the rig, according to the office.

Williams drove the stolen rig onto Dragstrip Road in North, S.C., the office said. The North Police Department put out spike strips to blow out the rig’s tires. A few miles down the road one of the semi’s tires blew and the chase ended.

Deputies found $6,000 worth of concrete in the trailer, the office said. The rig itself was worth $140,000.

Deputies jailed Williams at the county detention center. A judge granted him a bond of about $18,000.

Williams could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges.