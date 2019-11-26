Teen gets shot at Clemson firing range when she dropped her gun, SC cops say

An 18-year-old was shot at a South Carolina firing range when she dropped her gun, an official says.

The accident happened while the teenager’s shooting club used the Pickens Bend facility, Clemson University spokesman Philip Sikes told McClatchy news group Tuesday.

The college’s parks, recreation and tourism management department runs the shooting range, which is open to the public, he said.

The teenager dropped a shotgun, which discharged, officials told WYFF and other news outlets.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

She got hit in the foot and was hospitalized, according to the university.

Sikes says the incident was reported Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.