Man told cops his wife shot herself, but now he’s charged with murder, SC police say

A South Carolina man who told police his wife shot herself is now charged with her murder, media outlets report.

Police responded to a 911 call about an accidental shooting at a home in Roebuck on Sunday evening, according to FOX Carolina, and found 48-year-old Angela Walker Faulkner with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to the hospital, where police say she died just before 11 p.m., FOX Carolina reported

Her husband, Danny Ray Faulkner, 50, told authorities that he and his wife were arguing in the home and he pulled out a gun and held it to his head, according to WYFF.

He told authorities that his wife was able to turn the gun around, point it at her own head and pull the trigger, WYFF reported.

But investigators later learned that Faulkner had called two family members before he called 911 and reportedly told them he had shot his wife, according to FOX Carolina.

Police say that evidence collected from the home didn’t support his claims, WYFF reported.

Faulkner was arrested Sunday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.