Fight turns deadly when gun goes off, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

A fight between two men turned deadly Sunday when a gun was fired, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 5000 block of Percival Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the home, according to the release.

When they arrived, the found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

He had been in a “physical struggle” with another man when the gun went off, according to the release.

There was no word if he died at the scene, or if he was taken to an area hospital.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man once it has notified his family.

Information on a suspect, or possible criminal charges was not available, but the sheriff’s department said no one was charged as of 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office. It is one of five shooting deaths on Sunday reported by the coroner.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

