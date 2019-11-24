Chester County man charged with murder of Lancaster woman, deputies say

Brandon Ryan Roberts Chester County Sheriff's Office

A Chester County man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a woman in her car Saturday morning, Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Brandon Ryan Roberts, 32, of Fort Lawn, shot Latwanyept Lashay Stover, 37, of Lancaster, while the two were riding in Stover’s 2015 BMW, Dorsey said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. 21 at S.C. 200 in rural Chester County, Dorsey said. The area is near the Catawba River and the Lancaster County line.

Roberts was taken into custody after Stover died, Dorsey said. Later Saturday, Chester detectives charged Roberts with murder after he made admissions to deputies, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Police also talked to witnesses before charging Roberts with murder, deputies said in the arrest warrants.

Roberts remains in the Chester County Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.