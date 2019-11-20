South Carolina
Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in Augusta shootout, cops say
A sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty when he was shot late Tuesday night in Augusta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot during a drug patrol at the Augusta Mart convenience store, the GBI said in a news release.
“The City of Augusta mourns with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Investigator Cecil Ridley,” the Augusta Mayor’s Office said on Twitter. “He gave all while serving and protecting others.”
At about 8:30 p.m., the 51-year-old was entering the store and was shot by Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., according to the release.
Hester, 24, had gone inside the store when Ridley and other deputies arrived, and was approached by another officer when he opened fire, the GBI said.
The other officer in the store returned fire at Hester, who got outside and raised a gun at another deputy, according to the release. Two officers shot Hester, who was taken to an area hospital, the GBI said.
Information on his condition was not available, but he remains hospitalized, according to the release.
Ridley was also taken to an area hospital, where he died at 8:45 p.m., the Augusta Chronicle reported.
He was not one of the deputies who shot at Hester, the GBI said.
The shooting is being investigated by the GBI.
Information on Hester’s motive was not available.
Ridley is “remembered as a father and a man who loved his family,” according to WJBF.
Condolences poured in on social media as news of Ridley’s death spread. That included the sheriff’s office changing its profile picture on Facebook to a badge striped with a blue band.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
