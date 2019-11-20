Little boy was beaten to death by mother’s acquaintance at Columbia home, police say

A man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a Columbia home Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department said.

After the Richland County Coroner determined Leo Mateo Pacheco died of blunt force trauma to the head and body, Bobby Ramos, Jr. was arrested, police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old acquaintance of the toddler’s mother was charged with homicide by child abuse, according to the release.

Leo was discovered by his mother in a home at 2312 Manse Street and was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. The home is near the intersection of Columbia College Drive and Farrow Road.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the hospital after the toddler’s death was reported, then shifted the investigation to the Manse Street home, according to the release.

Once on scene, Leo’s 4-year-old brother was taken into emergency protective custody by officers and the South Carolina Department of Social Services, police said.

Code Enforcement officers were also called to the scene because the home had no heat, or hot water, and officers found various plumbing and sanitation concerns, according to the release.

Information on the 4-year-old’s condition was not available.

An arrest was made after Coroner Gary Watts performed an autopsy and determined Leo’s cause of death.

Ramos was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was held without bond, jail records show.

Police said he is expected to appear in General Sessions court at a later date.

There is no word if Leo’s mother will face any criminal charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

