Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang will hold a rally in Rock Hill

Entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is coming to Rock Hill.

Yang will hold a public rally at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old Town Amphitheater in Rock Hill at 144 E. Black St., according to his campaign’s website.

Yang, founder of the nonprofit Venture for America, will be the 12th Democratic presidential hopeful to campaign in Rock Hill this year.

The visits started when U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who withdrew from the presidential race in November, met with supporters in March. The next day, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg both stopped in Rock Hill.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July, and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in April.

In June, U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at Clinton College. Former Vice President Joe Biden visited in August. California billionaire Tom Steyer, Sanders — again — and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren made stops in September. Buttigieg returned in October and self-help author Marianne Williamson visited the next day. Former Navy admiral Joe Sestak spoke recently at Winthrop.

Want to go?

What: Rally with Andrew Yang

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Old Town Amphitheater, 144 E. Black St., Rock Hill.

RSVP online.