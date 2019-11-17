Missing teen suffers from severe depression and is endangered, SC cops say

A 16-year-old South Carolina girl is missing and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the “endangered” teenager.

Ashlynn Owen was reported missing on Nov. 15, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a news release.

The teen ran away from her home in Williamston, according to the release.

Information on why Ashlynn left her home, or if anyone helped her to run away, was not available.

Ashlynn is considered to be in danger, according to the release, which said the teen suffers from severe depression and might be suicidal.

The sheriff’s office described Ashlynn as a 5-foot-7, 120-pound runaway with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Ashlynn, or her whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400, and reference case number 2019-17726.

Further information on the search was not available.

