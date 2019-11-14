Jesus take the wheel: How car trouble led to being stuck in the sands of Myrtle Beach

A woman wearing an “I heart Jesus” toboggan hat found herself stuck in the sands of Myrtle Beach while encountering car trouble Thursday morning.

Vehicle trouble is always frustrating, but Tammie Todd experienced an entirely different level of difficulty with it at 14th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. As Todd, a Mullins resident, arrived for her shift at The Yachtsman Resort, finding a parking spot became troublesome when the lot located near the beach access was full.

But when she attempted to turn her Chevy Impala around and leave the lot, her transmission wouldn’t go in reverse, resulting in her driving onto the beach access. Matters got worse from there as she found herself stuck in the sands on the beach.

“It wouldn’t back up and I was trying to turn around,” Todd said. “I won’t do that again, I can promise you that.”

Myrtle Beach police were on the scene as a towing company pulled Todd’s car off the shore.