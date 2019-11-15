Here’s what Grand Strand restaurants will be offering feasts on Thanksgiving Day

Whether you want someone else to do the cookin’ or you want to change up the eating-at-home tradition, there are more than a dozen options of places to eat out along the Grand Strand on Thanksgiving Day.

Myrtle Beach-area restaurants will be open, serving up buffet-style and to-go meals with ham and turkey and traditional holiday sides. Many restaurants urge folks to call ahead and make a reservation.

Here are area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving:

House of Blues Thanksgiving Feast in the North Myrtle Beach area is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The feast, with live music from Timothy Oaks and The Yale Brothers, is $39 for adults and $19.50 for kids ages 4 to 10 years old. To make reservations, visit http://www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach/EventDetail?tmeventid=0&offerid=112049.

Filet’s Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach will host Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dinner is $18.95 per person, offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the full menu.

Hook & Barrel’s Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet in Myrtle Beach is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and reservations are “highly recommended.” Meals for adults are $38 and $16 for children 12 and under. Here is what the restaurant will offer on the buffet.

Croissants Bistro & Bakery is offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go between 8 a.m. and noon. To download an order form and see what’s on the menu, visit https://croissants.net/event/thanksgiving-dinner-to-go/.

Broadway at the Beach Thanksgiving Dinners will be hosted at American Tap House, Dave & Buster’s, Hard Rock Cafe, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Paula Deen’s and Landry’s Seafood. Guests are asked to call ahead for hours and menus.

RipTydz is offering a special menu from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will offer specials — including oven roasted turkey, garlic crusted prime rib and candied honey and clove ham — and its regular menu.

California Dreaming in the Surfside area will have Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $21.95 for adults and $9.95 for children under 10 years of age, according to its website.

Gulfstream Cafe in Garden City will be open Thanksgiving Day, serving meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet in Murrells Inlet will have a Thanksgiving feast beginning at 11:30 a.m. Call ahead seating is available until 7 p.m. Nov. 27, according to the restaurant’s website. To reserve a table and see what’s on the menu, visit https://www.prestonsrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-day.html.

If you are a restaurant owner or manager and plan to stay on on Thanksgiving Day, email hstrong@thesunnews.com with the restaurant’s information.