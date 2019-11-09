South Carolina

3 injured after vehicle and train collide in northern Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A vehicle collided with a train between the towns of Chapin and White Rock in northern Richland County injuring three Saturday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was hit by the train near Dutch Fork Road and Walter McCartha Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Trooper Matthew Southern. The train was traveling west while the vehicle traveled south.

A person from the vehicle was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland while the other two were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities said that the railroad crossing does not have a do-not-cross warning arm to alert drivers to stop. Only a stop sign is at the crossing.

Troopers are investigating.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when The State receives more information.

