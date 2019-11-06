1-year-old shot while she was in her mother’s arms, South Carolina cops say

A 1-year-old was shot while she was in her mother’s arms, South Carolina officials say.

The mom was walking down a street in Gaffney when a bullet hit her child’s foot on Tuesday night, the city’s police department told WYFF.

Police say the incident was a drive-by shooting, WSPA reports.

The child was taken to a hospital, and Capt. Ron Ramsey didn’t know her condition as of Wednesday morning, WYFF and other news outlets report.

“It’s unknown at this time if the mother was targeted or if the shooting was random,” Ramsey told WHNS.

Officials say they saw shell casings on the road, the Gaffney Ledger reports.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no one has been arrested, according to WSPA.

Gaffney is roughly 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg.