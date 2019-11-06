Teen threatened to shoot another student at Lexington County middle school, cops say

A teenage girl has been charged after threatening to bring a gun to her middle school and shoot another student, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The threat was issued Tuesday by a 15-year-old who attends Pine Ridge Middle School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The teen was charged with threatening students, according to the release.

She was released to the custody of her mother, the sheriff’s department said.

The girl did not have a gun at school and her mother said she did not have access to a weapon, sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

A school official took statements from other students in the class that showed the teen said she knows what weapon to bring to school to kill the other student, according to an incident report.

In her statement, the 15-year-old said she told the other student “I go to karate and I am a weapon and I can defend myself,” an incident report shows.

The 15-year-old has been suspended from school, according to the incident report. She will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

The teen’s identity is not being made public because she is a minor, the sheriff’s department said.

This is the third incident this school year where a student was charged after threatening to kill others at Pine Ridge Middle School.

A 12-year-old girl at the middle school was charged with threatening students after she told two students “she was going to kill them,” on Nov. 1, the sheriff’s department said.

On Sept. 30, a 12-year-old boy who attends Pine Ridge used social media to say he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student, The State reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.