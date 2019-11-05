Man upset about ‘Mexicans without green cards’ makes threats at Walmart, SC cops say

A man threatening to fire a gun at a Walmart was upset about “Mexicans with green cards,” South Carolina officials say.

The man waved a knife and scissors during a police standoff outside a Mount Pleasant shopping center Monday, the city’s police department said in a news release.

The events unfolded after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office found out Richard Rushing was threatening to kill people, according to an incident report.

He also made threats about harming himself and people at a Walmart, without naming a specific store, Capt. Roger Antonio wrote in an email to McClatchy news group.

Rushing spoke to a deputy on the phone and “became upset over ‘Mexicans without green cards,’” according to the sheriff’s office.

Mount Pleasant police say he also complained about “illegal immigrants” at a Walmart roughly 8 miles northeast of Charleston.

Rushing was tracked to the parking lot of a TJ Maxx in the same shopping center, incident reports say.

There, officers say he wouldn’t get out of an SUV.

“Negotiators continued to try and talk the man into exiting his vehicle but he continued to refuse while waving a knife and scissors,” the police department said in its news release.

Eventually, K-9 and SWAT teams took him into custody, according to the release.

Rushing, 60, was charged with disorderly conduct and was in jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show.

He’s expected to appear in court Dec. 16, according to authorities.